Deprey reacts to being Mr Basketball semifinalist.

Caribou, Maine (WAGM) -Sawyer Deprey of Caribou is one of ten seniors who were selected as Semifinalist for the award given to the top Senior basketball player in the State. Deprey helped lead the Vikings to back to back State Championships and this year as a senior is leading the Vikings to another undefeated regular season.

Sawyer Deprey:” Being on the court with them and them helping me get the easy buckets. Couldn’t be here without them and without my coaches present and past and my family and friends. Just a big thanks to them.”

The Caribou senior made an impression on coaches over the past three seasons with his gritty play and defense

Deprey:” It makes it a little more sweeter because being from the County and with COVID this year and only playing teams in the County. Getting recognized from people around the state is nice to hear.”

This year is very different with no State tournament and no gold ball to the winner, but the Vikings still want to hoist some hardware

Deprey:” Just playing with the guys and making the championship and try to win it and bring it home. It’s different than last year, but trying to make memories this year.”

Sawyer and his brother Parker combined on the game winning shot last year in the State game. There is a lot of respect among the brothers, but there is some sibling rivalry also. Parker was a semi finalist for the Mr Basketball award last year and Sawyer says with a laugh he has one goal to have bragging rights.

Deprey:” Just want to beat him and go one step higher.”

