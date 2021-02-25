Friday is the last day to feedback on the State of Maine Renewable Energy Goals Market Assessment

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Friday is the last day stakeholders and members of the public can provide feedback on the State of Maine Renewable Energy Goals Market Assessment.

The study, conducted by Energy and Environmental Economics, Inc. and The Applied Economics Clinic, showed that Maine is on track to pull 80% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, but only if we add renewable energy to our grid in the latter half of this decade.

“Investing in new energy resources, the opportunities that come with it are really important—from a jobs perspective, from a tax perspective, we’re seeing that as a really big opportunity for the state,” said Burgess.

Burgess says Onshore wind is a cost-effective way of reaching this goal, and that the pursuit of renewable energy is creating jobs in construction, engineering, and energy efficiency.

Aroostook is listed in the assessment as one of the three most socially vulnerable counties in the state— Vulnerable communities are those that contain populations that experience high energy burdens. For example, The study says that low-income households spend more on energy bills than wealthier households. Vulnerability is calculated based on 6 population categories including older adults, people with disabilities, and low-to-no income individuals.

Aroostook is not served by the power grid that feeds most of Maine, and instead is served by the Northern Maine Independent System Administrator (NMISA) which utilizes electricity predominantly from New Brunswick.

The assessment says Stakeholders identified that Aroostook County needed a higher share of development in generation, transmission, and distribution.

They also requested further study of the effect new renewable generation would have on jobs and the equal distribution of jobs throughout Maine.

Please send your written feedback via email to GEO Energy Policy Analyst, Melissa Winne, at melissa.winne@maine.gov

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.