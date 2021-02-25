Advertisement

Governor Mills supports COVID-19 Patient Bill of Rights

The proposal has the support of Senate President Troy Jackson and other prominent Maine Democrats
(Office of Governor Janet T. Mills)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s governor is throwing her support behind a proposed “COVID-19 Patient Bill of Rights” touted by top Democrats in the state.

The Maine Legislature Office of the Presiding Officers has said the proposal is designed to “require state-regulated health insurance companies to cover COVID-19 screening, testing and immunization at no cost to the patient.”

The proposal has the support of Senate President Troy Jackson and other prominent Maine Democrats.

Gov. Janet Mills, who is also a Democrat, called the proposal “important legislation” on Tuesday and said she supports it.

