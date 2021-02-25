Knights of Columbus helps NMMC vaccinate community

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - It takes a village to tackle a pandemic.

Northern Maine Medical Center was looking for a way to make vaccines more accessible for seniors in Fort Kent and Madawask, and Peter Saucier, Corporation President and Rental Chairman of the Fort Kent Knights of Columbus, offered their KC hall as a centrally located facility.

“The Knights of Columbus hall is pretty much the center of a lot of the community,” said Saucier.

Saucier said their hall is no longer being used for events due to COVID restrictions, so they were happy to provide the service for their community. Peter Sirois, President and CEO of NMMC, says they are expecting up to 500 people today.

“With the two KC halls it was perfect,” said Sirois. “They had an ‘in’ door to come in, an exit door—one end of the building to the other—plenty of room to social distance.”

Today in Madawaska, Vincent Sirois, President of Fraternal Building Association for Knights of Columbus in Madawaska, attended the first vaccine clinic in their hall, and says this is all just part of what they do for their community.

“We got our board together, the fraternal building association board, and we discussed it with the board—there was really nothing to discuss,” said Sirois. “We said yes, let’s do this.”

Local members come in early to heat up the building, shovel snow, and clean before patients arrive. NMMC President Sirois says the hospital hopes to have up to two clinics a week at the Fort Kent and Madawaska halls as more vaccines roll in, but even more community participation is needed to make sure everyone gets vaccinated

“One of the things were struggling with right now, is a lot of the elderly don’t know they have to call in, some of them don’t know about it —so if you have a neighbor, if you have a relative, please reach out to them, have them call our call-number to schedule them. We still see a lot of people that are in their homes and don’t know we have this call center going.”

This collaboration shows what a community effort can achieve in times of need.

