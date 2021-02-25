Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 24 new COVID-19 deaths, 217 additional cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)—

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 24 new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday and 217 new cases.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 701.

Oxford County reported four new deaths. Cumberland, Penobscot and York counties each reported three new deaths, while Androscoggin, Franklin, Hancock, Kennebec and Sagadahoc counties each reported two new deaths and Lincoln County reported one new death.

The 217 additional cases bring the total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 44,117.

Aroostook County has four new cases, bringing the total number to 1,264.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 701
  • Total cases: 44,117
  • Confirmed cases: 34,820
  • Probable cases: 9,297
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.89%
  • Currently hospitalized: 74
  • Patients in intensive care: 25
  • Patients on ventilators: 7

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arizona man is in jail after police say he faked a kidnapping to get out of work.
Man fakes his kidnapping to get out of work, police say
New heart monitor
Patients will no longer need to drive miles way to get this service at Houlton Regional Hospital
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Basketball Livestream
The automaker says its vehicle names have been carefully chosen over the years to celebrate...
Cherokee Nation asks Jeep to stop using tribe’s name

Latest News

Sawyer Deprey one of 10 semifinalist for Mr Basketball
sawyer deprey
Real Estate Matters 2.23.2021
plasma
American Red Cross Series: The Need for Plasma Donations is Critical
plasma
American Red Cross Series: The Need For Plasma Donations is Critical