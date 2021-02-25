Maine CDC reports 24 new COVID-19 deaths, 217 additional cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)—

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 24 new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday and 217 new cases.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 701.

Oxford County reported four new deaths. Cumberland, Penobscot and York counties each reported three new deaths, while Androscoggin, Franklin, Hancock, Kennebec and Sagadahoc counties each reported two new deaths and Lincoln County reported one new death.

The 217 additional cases bring the total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 44,117.

Aroostook County has four new cases, bringing the total number to 1,264.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 701

Total cases: 44,117

Confirmed cases: 34,820

Probable cases: 9,297

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.89%

Currently hospitalized: 74

Patients in intensive care: 25

Patients on ventilators: 7

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.