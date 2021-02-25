UPDATE: One person is dead after early morning fire in Camden

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - A community is coming together in Camden as authorities try to figure out what sparked a deadly house fire early Thursday morning.

The fired killed one person and injured four others.

Camden house engulfed in flames (Gray tv)

”When I arrived, there was a police officer here before me, and there was fire. The building was fully involved with fire coming out of all the windows and doors that I could see,” said Camden Fire Chief, Chris Farley.

It was a chaotic scene at this home on Mount Battie Street early Thursday.

Crews from several towns were called in just after 1 a.m.

Officials say initial reports were that one person was still inside.

The rest of the family members were in the street.

Neighbors were waking up to hear screams for help and one, saw a man with what appeared to be burn injuries.

“There were four people transported to PenBay Medical Center and one person taken from there to Maine Medical Center,” said Farley.

Investigators were on scene Thursday combing through the rubble, trying to determine a cause.

Maria Libby, Superintendent of Camden Schools, confirmed that the fire did impact some of their students. She says social workers and guidance counselors will be on hand in the coming days to help students and staff.

“We have put supports in place at all of our schools for students and staff who may be impacted by the fire. We are actively monitoring students and checking in with those students who are or we suspect will be negatively impacted. We will continue to work with students in the coming days.”

Area fire departments who were on scene are also grappling with this loss.

Lincolnville Fire Department shared a post to their Facebook offering condolences and speedy healing to the family and friends.

“Firefighting is difficult at best, and anytime there is loss of life and injury....it becomes difficult.”

Neighbors who spoke with us off-camera say the Camden community is very tight-knit.

They believe the community will come together to support the family in any way possible.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office will brief the media Friday at 9 a.m. on both the Camden fire and the fire in Lincoln earlier this week that killed a seven-year-old girl. You can watch on-air, online, and on our Facebook page.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene of the house fire here on Mt. Battie Street in Camden. Officials have not yet released the identify of the person who died. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/OCnz5ul4w9 — Alyssa Thurlow (@AlyssaJThurlow) February 25, 2021

If you wish to access the schools support network, you can call the high school guidance office by calling 236-7800, ext 3361.

Counselors at Camden Rockport Middle School can be reached by calling the Main Office, 236-7805.

Counselors at Camden Rockport Elementary School can be reached by calling the Main Office, 236-7809.

