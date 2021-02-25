Real Estate Matters: 2.23.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Winter season is in full swing. And so is home heating cost season. But following a few practical tips could keep more money in your wallet and YOU WARM at the same time. Shawn Cunningham reports in Real Estate Matters.

Paying high bills on home heating this season. Consider some savvy and practical tips to reduce the cost but still keep you warm. One thing to do says Stephanie Fields of Fields Realty LLC is make sure you’re adjusting your thermostat and house temperature.

Stephanie Fields Realtor, Fields Realty LLC.

“if you turn your thermostat back 10-15 degrees then what you would keep it during the day when you’re not home if you do that 8 hours a day you could save 10% a year on your heating or cooling bills. And again the smart or programmable thermostat can make it easy to set and program.”

Shawn Cunningham NO STANDUP

Something else to do...look for air leaks and drafts.

“seal the air leaks around utility cut throughs for instance piping gaps around chimneys recessed lighting and insulated ceilings and unfinished spaces behind cupboards and closets that will help bridge the gap in help detect air leaks.”

Another thing she says is to make sure your maintaining your heating systems..especially if you have multiple heat sources in the home.

“maintaining the furnace to making sure that it its working efficiently heating efficiently furnace and heat pumps can be replaced once a month or as needed and you can find out if you have a maintenance plan and the same thing if you have a pellet or wood stove you clean the flew regularly you clean the inside of the appliance with a wire brush periodically..”

She says not operating fireplaces in the right way is throwing money out the window....

“you want to keep the damper closed unless you’re burning fire but keeping the damper open is like keeping a window open wide open during the winter. it allows the warm air to go right through the chimney.”

finally she says its important to monitor and lower water heating costs...

“turn the thermostat on the water heater turn the temperature down to 120 that you can save on that as well and of course its an energy savings...”

For more tips likes this and other practical things you can do to save she says check out the website efficiencymaine.com. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.