Senator Jackson names logging, drug costs, and health care as three priorities for upcoming session

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) -

In our continuing series with our representatives in Augusta, Kathy McCarty speaks with Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, of District 1, on his priorities for the coming year.

We’re focusing on your thoughts on the session, what bills you’re working on, and update and status of those bills.

“It’s going fine. Definitely different with the virtual aspect and, you know, we’re trying to make the best of it, at the same time dealing a lot with vaccines across the state. You know, people’s anxiety and concerns about gettin’ ‘em, you know, trying to explain to people that, you know, regardless of where you are in the state, you know, you’re gettin’ ‘em, you know, the same amount proportional. We just don’t have enough.

But next Thursday the Senate will convene in the House chamber to do confirmation hearings. You know, it’ll be the first time that a lot of us have actually been together in the same room since swearing-in day. The week after we’re actually gonna have a session day, at least one, at the Civic Center March 10th and March 11th - actually I think that’s two weeks after - to do the, hopefully, supplemental budget, tax conformity. A number of bills that have come out of, you know, committees, you know, unanimous - unanimous ought not to pass or divided, whatever’s come out, you know.

And, you know, it’s - it’s, like I said, it’s definitely a different session. I mean, I’m hoping to somewhere along the line get back to normal. But, you know, we’ve - we’ve made it work. And like I’ve said in the past, you know, when we do get, you know, people vaccinated and get back to a normal scenario, I think our legislative session has changed forever, to the point where, you know, people don’t have to drive to Augusta to testify. I mean, you know, we’re always gonna have a virtual aspect to it now. But at the same time it’ll be good, you know, to be able to have a committee setting where, you know, people actually can go there in person if they want to. But like I said, I guess the key thing is we’re making it work.

I got 45 bills this session. You know, they range from, you know, pharmaceutical legislation that, you know, coming back with another package, along with some of my colleagues on transparency, about trying to make ‘em cheaper, insulin, the affordability board. A lot of - I mean, we’re gonna have a big package of four or five bills, all aimed at lowery, you know, health care and prescription drug costs again. You know, last session, the work that we did, you know, the - the board decided that, you know, the cost had dropped by as much as 13 percent. It’s not enough. We gotta drop - do more.

I mean, I got a bill on making a board - loggers and truckers can actually have dispute resolution, where the industry will have a member, loggers and truckers will have a member, and then there’ll be a neutral, you know, that they can go forward with complaints. You know, it’s a constant thing that I hear people that because of the way that the industry works, getting paid, you know, under a per tonnage thing, you know, wood will sit sometimes a year, year and a half. They can’t get paid. There’s an issue with cabotage brought back again. I mean, we document it, we’ve shown it, you know, videoed it, there’s written correspondence of Canadian trucks hauling wood in Maine to Maine mills, which is a violation of federal law. Unfortunately we can’t get people to actually enforce it. We’re gonna create a provision in Maine that actually our own forestry service will enforce it.

Broadband, it’s obviously a huge deal, more than ever, with - with the pandemic. LD1 was scheduled for hearing on Tuesday, but because of the snow got cancelled, but that’s to make sure that people get their vaccinations, they can get their testing, and all that.

You know, it really runs the gamut. But in addition to that, you know, we’re dealing with the budget right now. Sometimes it’s not about just putting in legislation, sometimes it’s about protecting what’s already there. Northern Maine Medical Center has a program for mental health services. There was a proposed cut to that. You know, I’ve heard from Cary, I’ve heard from, like I said, Northern Maine Medical Center. We want to make sure that that cut doesn’t happen,” says Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, (D-Allagash).

Tomorrow night we will continue our series.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.