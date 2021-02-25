Advertisement

Vaccine clinic scheduled on Tuesday, March 2nd, has openings

A vaccine clinic planned for March 2nd has openings for individuals 70 years of age or older.
A vaccine clinic planned for March 2nd has openings for individuals 70 years of age or older.(WAGM)
By Kathy McCarty
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Community COVID Vaccination Clinic that Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital has scheduled for Tuesday, March 2nd, still has openings for more than 300 people age 70 or older. The clinic takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle.

Hospital officials are trying to ensure that eligible community members know that openings are still available. Those 70 or over can either sign up online at covid.northernlighthealth.org or by calling the Aroostook Agency on Aging at 1-800-439-1789.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arizona man is in jail after police say he faked a kidnapping to get out of work.
Man fakes his kidnapping to get out of work, police say
New heart monitor
Patients will no longer need to drive miles way to get this service at Houlton Regional Hospital
Basketball Livestream
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
The automaker says its vehicle names have been carefully chosen over the years to celebrate...
Cherokee Nation asks Jeep to stop using tribe’s name

Latest News

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
US loosens Pfizer vaccine shipping regulations
A new study suggests even those with mild COVID cases may feel some symptoms months later.
Understanding post-COVID syndrome
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021 file photo, a patient adjusts his face mask as he leaves a COVID-19...
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US
President Joe Biden holds a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin...
Biden marks 50M vaccine doses in first 5 weeks in office