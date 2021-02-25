Vaccine clinic scheduled on Tuesday, March 2nd, has openings

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Community COVID Vaccination Clinic that Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital has scheduled for Tuesday, March 2nd, still has openings for more than 300 people age 70 or older. The clinic takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle.

Hospital officials are trying to ensure that eligible community members know that openings are still available. Those 70 or over can either sign up online at covid.northernlighthealth.org or by calling the Aroostook Agency on Aging at 1-800-439-1789.

