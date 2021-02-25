Weather on the Web Thursday, Feb. 25th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday, everyone!

A few lingering snow showers this morning, and still seeing impacts to the morning commute with slick and slippery road conditions. Wind gusts will persist upwards of 30 mph today, leading to additional blowing and drifting snow into the afternoon.

Overall though, we’ll be quick to see the return of sunshine through the later morning into the afternoon... and even more so for your Friday.

Then, for the weekend we’ll have the return of above-average temps... and we’re pushing 40-degrees by Sunday!

Make sure to check out the Weather on the Web video for updated snow totals continuing to come in this morning... and also, for a detailed look ahead at your weekend forecast.

Hope everyone has a great and safe Thursday!

