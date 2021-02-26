Advertisement

Aroostook Community Matters: AMHC’s Uses New Grant to Create Needs Assessment to Look at the ‘Why’ Behind Substance Use

By Maria Trivelpiece
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Substance use deaths have increased in Aroostook County this past year. On this week’s edition of Aroostook Community Matters, Maria Trivelpiece spoke to AMHC about a grant they recently received that they hope will change these numbers.

The number of deaths from substance use has gone up over the last year. To help combat that, AMHC has received a $200,000, 18 month planning grant from the Human Resources Service Administration that allows them to do a community needs assessment and strategic plan around opioid use and substance use disorders.

The project coordinator of the grant, Erik Lamoreau, said, “It’s important to have accurate information, to engage in new services or improve services you already have, knowing the needs of what the community is looking for.”

Lamoreau said they’ve worked with local hospitals, police departments, and emergency rooms to learn which new programs will help the most. And, the sooner they can implement them, the better.

“Substance use disorder doesn’t stabilize,” he said. “It’s not just this. It’s constantly integrating into new things. If one substance isn’t around then a new substance shows up.”

What’s special about this grant is that it goes deeper into the psychological piece of substance use.

“We’re really looking at the why individuals want to use and how we can help better provide prevention programs, treatment in general and then supportive in recovery,” Lamoreau said.

He said the goal of this grant is to reduce morbidity and mortality regarding substance use and he and the rest of AMHC cannot wait until their assessment and plans are in action.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Basketball Livestream
An Arizona man is in jail after police say he faked a kidnapping to get out of work.
Man fakes his kidnapping to get out of work, police say
New heart monitor
Patients will no longer need to drive miles way to get this service at Houlton Regional Hospital
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
Mr. Potato Head drops the mister, sort of

Latest News

AMHC’s Uses New Grant to Create Needs Assessment to Look at the ‘Why’ Behind Substance Use.
acm5
Book Nook sees an increase in donations.
United Way Book Nook Sees an Increase in Donations
Book Nook sees an increase in donations.
book nook
United Way offers tax pre.
acm3