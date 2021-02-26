Maine CDC reports 178 new COVID-19 cases Friday, no new deaths

Maine CDC is reporting four new COVID-19 cases in Aroostook County, bringing the total number to 1,268.

178 new cases were reported statewide. 8 people completed isolation over the past 24 hours. No new deaths were reported. The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains at 701.

11,895 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine was administered on Thursday. Right now in Maine, there have been 217,667 first doses and 110,690 final doses given.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 701

Total cases: 44,295

Confirmed cases: 34,952

Probable cases: 9,343

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.88%

14-day positivity rate: 1.3%

Currently hospitalized: 67

Patients in intensive care: 22

Patients on ventilators: 8

