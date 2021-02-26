Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 178 new COVID-19 cases Friday, no new deaths

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine CDC is reporting four new COVID-19 cases in Aroostook County, bringing the total number to 1,268.

178 new cases were reported statewide. 8 people completed isolation over the past 24 hours. No new deaths were reported. The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains at 701.

11,895 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine was administered on Thursday. Right now in Maine, there have been 217,667 first doses and 110,690 final doses given.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 701
  • Total cases: 44,295
  • Confirmed cases: 34,952
  • Probable cases: 9,343
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.88%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 1.3%
  • Currently hospitalized: 67
  • Patients in intensive care: 22
  • Patients on ventilators: 8

