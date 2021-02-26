Advertisement

Northern Light Health assures public that no vaccine is wasted

Precise amount of doses prepared for each day
Vaccine doses
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Northern Light Health officials are responding to some concerns from the public about the possibility of COVID-19 vaccines being wasted.

They say given the high demand, frozen vaccine lasts much longer than required.

Northern Light Health vaccination clinics carefully keep track of scheduled appointments and the number of people coming through the door.

If a vial gets thawed but not used that day it is the first vial used at the next clinic date, well within the safe use period.

But Dr. James Jarvis says it’s rare to even have a dose or two left over after the last appointment.

The last doses of the day aren’t prepared until the patient arrives.

”It is quite possible that your dose was drawn up as you came in through the main entrance. And by the time you get to the vaccine center it’s prepared and ready for you. That’s how precise we are. At the end of the day there is no vaccine that is wasted. We’re not throwing vials away and we’re certainly not throwing away syringes. We make sure that we use every single dose that we have.”

Dr. Jarvis expects available appointments to fill up quickly again now that the state has expanded eligibility.

Starting Wednesday, those 60 and older will be able to start getting vaccines.

