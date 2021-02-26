Playoff schedule set for winter sports

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -This is the final week of the regular season for County basketball teams, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be more basketball for the next two weeks.

The Aroostook League playoffs begin next week.

Tim Watt:” We are going with two divisions. The D teams are Division 2 and the C and B teams are in Division 1. The ones that have eight teams one will play eight and two seven and so fourth. If there are only 7 teams then number one gets a bye.

The top seed in both Division one girls and Division 2 boys and girls will get a bye because of having seven teams in their divisions. The seedings will be based on team records.

Watt:” We are trying to keep the accurate the best we can. Hopefully by Saturday night or Sunday we will have the final standings so the higher seed can set the time for the games.”

Once champions are crowned in the various divisions the League is hoping to crown an overall champion.

Watt:” We are hoping to be able to do that once we crown a Division 1 and Divsion 2 Champion. We are hoping to have an overall championship.

The quarterfinals will be played on March 2nd and third with the semifinals on the fourth and fifth

The Finals are set for March 8th and 9th.

The winners of the two divisions will play on March 10th for the boys and 11th for the girls.

There will be a hockey playoff also with the five teams in the Bangor area and the two County teams.

The standings will be based on a power formula with number of losses. It looks like John Bapst and Houton Hodgdon will be sixth and seventh and will play a game to advance to the next round of the playoffs. The top two teams will get a bye into the semifinals. It looks like Presque isle and Hampden will be the fourth and fifth seeds with Bangor and Old Town Orono and Brewer battling for the top three seeds.

Here is the schedule

March 2nd play in game between Houlton Hodgdon and John Bapst

March 5th

The sixth place finisher will play third seed and the 4 5 matchup

March 9th lowest seed winner takes on number one and number two host other semifinal team

March 12 pod championship.

The Aroostook League Ski championships will also be held over the next two weeks.

The Alpine Championship is set for March 6th at Lonesome Pine in Fort Kent

The Nordic Championships will be held on march 10th at Nordic Heritage Center for the Classic 5 k and then on the 11th the freestyle pursuit will be held at the Fort Kent outdoor center.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.