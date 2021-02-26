Two men charged following high-speed chase

WASHBURN, Maine (WAGM) -

Two local men have been arrested, following a high-speed chase Thursday night that began in Washburn and ended in Merrill.

Shortly before 11 p.m. February 25th, Washburn police attempted to stop a Ford pickup as part of an active investigation, but the driver refused to stop. Trooper Kyle White, of the Maine State Police, was assisting with the investigation and assumed the role of primary pursuing officer.

The vehicle led officers on a high-speed chase, from Washburn to Route 11, reaching speeds of 95 miles per hour. The operator of the vehicle, 31-year-old Jared Gottlieb, of Fort Fairfield, was able to avoid a spike mat set up at the intersection of Route 11 and State Route 212 in Moro. The vehicle turned on Route 212 and attempted to reverse direction to avoid a roadblock by the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office. Troopers Rider and Castonguay attempted to block the vehicle, but the truck struck the front of Rider’s vehicle and sideswiped Castonguay’s, damaging both cruisers.

Two local men, Jared Gottlieb, of Fort Fairfield, and John Barretto, of Limestone, were arrested February 25th, after leading officers from Washburn and Ashland, and troopers from the Maine State Police, on a high-speed chase that began in Washburn and ended in Merrill. (WAGM)

A second roadblock was set up near the Clark Road intersection on Route 212 in Merrill. The pickup wasn’t able to avoid the spike mat, and was subsequently pulled off the road by snow, bringing the chase to an end.

Gottlieb was arrested for eluding an officer, passing a roadblock, driving to endanger, aggravated criminal mischief, violation of bail, and criminal speeding. He was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

Passenger John Barretto, 22, of Limestone, was arrested for three active arrest warrants and was also transported to the Aroostook County Jail. A third passenger was not charged and was released.

