Advertisement

Vaccination won’t replace other safety precautions

Masks still need to be used for the foreseeable future
Masks are still essential
Masks are still essential(Cordell Wright)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Just because you get vaccinated against COVID-19 doesn’t mean you automatically stop wearing a mask.

Northern Light Health officials say rumors about being able to freely take off masks in public after vaccination are not true.

Mask wearing, social distancing, and hand washing will remain important to protect others.

Dr. James Jarvis says while the vaccines are safe and effective, they do not provide 100% protection.

”If somebody else is infected and they breathe on you that could still mean that you get infected but the vaccine will prevent you from having more severe disease. You don’t want to get that because you could spread it to someone else who hasn’t been vaccinated yet.”

Dr. Jarvis says the more people that get vaccinated the better, but mask wearing isn’t going away soon.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two local men, Jared Gottlieb, of Fort Fairfield, and John Barretto, of Limestone, were...
Two men charged following high-speed chase
FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
Mr. Potato Head drops the mister, sort of
Basketball Livestream
Cable companies win lawsuit over Maine’s a la carte law
A vaccine clinic planned for March 2nd has openings for individuals 70 years of age or older.
Vaccine clinic scheduled on Tuesday, March 2nd, has openings

Latest News

David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
US advisers endorse single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J
Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital is looking for volunteers to assist with their vaccination...
Volunteers needed for hospital’s vaccination clinics
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
US loosens Pfizer vaccine shipping regulations
A vaccine clinic planned for March 2nd has openings for individuals 70 years of age or older.
Vaccine clinic scheduled on Tuesday, March 2nd, has openings
A new study suggests even those with mild COVID cases may feel some symptoms months later.
Understanding post-COVID syndrome