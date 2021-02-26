Vaccination won’t replace other safety precautions

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Just because you get vaccinated against COVID-19 doesn’t mean you automatically stop wearing a mask.

Northern Light Health officials say rumors about being able to freely take off masks in public after vaccination are not true.

Mask wearing, social distancing, and hand washing will remain important to protect others.

Dr. James Jarvis says while the vaccines are safe and effective, they do not provide 100% protection.

”If somebody else is infected and they breathe on you that could still mean that you get infected but the vaccine will prevent you from having more severe disease. You don’t want to get that because you could spread it to someone else who hasn’t been vaccinated yet.”

Dr. Jarvis says the more people that get vaccinated the better, but mask wearing isn’t going away soon.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.