Vaccine Eligibility in Maine expands to include those 60 years and older

Augusta, MAINE – In an effort to save lives and ensure that health care providers can efficiently and quickly vaccinate as many people as possible, Governor Janet Mills announced today that Maine will adopt an age-based approach to expanding vaccine eligibility. As a result, beginning next Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Maine will expand eligibility for the vaccine to those 60 years and older.

The update to Maine’s vaccination strategy, decided in consultation with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, reflects recent scientific data indicating that age is among the strongest predictors of whether an individual is likely to get seriously ill and die from COVID-19, even more so than risk factors such as underlying medical conditions.

The planned schedule, which is subject to change depending on fluctuations in vaccine supply including an acceleration if supply increases, is as follows:

March 3: Eligibility expands to residents age 60 and older

April: Eligibility expands to age 50 and older

May: Eligibility expands to age 40 and older

June: Eligibility expands to age 30 and older

July and beyond: Ages 29 and under, including children pending authorization of a vaccine for them

