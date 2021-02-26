Advertisement

Volunteers needed for hospital’s vaccination clinics

Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital is looking for volunteers to assist with their vaccination...
Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital is looking for volunteers to assist with their vaccination clinics, which are being held at Northern Maine Community College.(WAGM)
By Kathy McCarty
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital is seeking volunteers to assist with their vaccination clinics at Northern Maine Community College.

Dawn Roberts, Community Health and Volunteer Coordinator for the hospital, says it takes about 50 people to operate each clinic. She says they welcome individuals and groups who want to donate their time to assist with these events.

“There’s lots of non-clinical roles, as well as clinical roles, but anybody can help out at all. There’s clinical support staff, there’s safety and security, there’s waiting area attendants, and people can do screenings as well that don’t necessarily have any, like, vaccination skills, that sort of thing. So really anybody can help us out with wheelchairs, with helping people in, with wiping down chairs, anything. There’s all kinds of jobs to be had,” says Dawn Roberts, Community Health and Volunteer Coordinator for Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital.

Roberts says being a volunteer is a rewarding experience, especially at the vaccination clinics. For more information on how to become a volunteer, visit our website.

For more information or to become a volunteer, call Dawn Roberts at 768-4248 or email dawnroberts@northernlight.org.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two local men, Jared Gottlieb, of Fort Fairfield, and John Barretto, of Limestone, were...
Two men charged following high-speed chase
FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
Mr. Potato Head drops the mister, sort of
Basketball Livestream
Cable companies win lawsuit over Maine’s a la carte law
A vaccine clinic planned for March 2nd has openings for individuals 70 years of age or older.
Vaccine clinic scheduled on Tuesday, March 2nd, has openings

Latest News

The bill will help bring internet access to rural areas.
Senator Susan Collins has introduced the American Broadband Buildout Act to help get internet to rural areas
Masks are still essential
Vaccination won’t replace other safety precautions
A doctor draws a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Northern Light Health assures public that no vaccine is wasted
Two local men, Jared Gottlieb, of Fort Fairfield, and John Barretto, of Limestone, were...
Two men charged following high-speed chase