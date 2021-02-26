Weather on the Web Friday, Feb. 26th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Friday, everyone!

To end off the work week today, plenty of sunshine to enjoy! ...We had a chillier start this morning... and wind chills are expected to hover below-zero through the later morning time.

It’s definitely a day to grab that warmer winter gear -- hats, gloves, and a warm jacket -- before you head out the door!

After our sunny day today, we have another quick-moving low on the approach for tomorrow afternoon and evening... providing moderate/localized heavy snow and mix starting up past lunchtime through the later evening hours. We could see snowfall rates reach 0.5-1.0″-inch of snow falling per hour at times.

Although, this is a relatively short duration event... so current projected snow totals are looking to range between 3.0-5.0″-inches. A little bit more in the way of mixed precip and cold plain rain showers are in store for late Saturday night... before we wrap up with the system by midnight tomorrow night.

The usual impacts are anticipated with widespread slick and slippery travel/road conditions, significantly reduced visibilities, and blinding/blowing snow at times with stronger wind gusts upwards of 35-40 mph. Still take extra precautions headed out and about the roadways for Sat. PM.

Then, for the second half of the weekend, we see the return of partly sunny skies... and it will be very nice under milder conditions and temps hovering in the upper-30s and lower-40s! Make sure to get out and enjoy it if you can.

Hope everyone has a great and safe weekend!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.