Get Moving! How to Try CrossFit For the First Time

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Working out can get monotonous and when that happens the motivation leaves. But, with CrossFit each workout is different every time you step in the door. Even if you’ve never tried it, you don’t have to be intimidated.

“There’s different modifications for every movement that we do,” said Michelle Sprague, owner and operator of Small Town Cross Fit. “We do some gymnastics, some weight lifting, you know, metabolic conditioning.”

The goal is to confuse the body so it doesn’t plateau. And, in addition to the mental and physical health benefits, Sprague says one of her favorite things about CrossFit is the people.

“Everyone is really friendly,” Sprague said. “The community is absolutely amazing and supportive.”

She said the best way to start is to just come through the door. So grab your sneakers and get moving!!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.