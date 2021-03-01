Advanced techniques speed recovery after hip replacement

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

For some patients who need a hip replacement, medical advancements are reducing the time it takes to recover. In this week’s Medical Monday, Kathy McCarty has more on a procedure that can speed up the process, and get you back to your normal routine more quickly.

Advancements in hip replacement have greatly improved recovery time. Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Anthony Lapinsky says no matter how it’s done, hip replacements reduce a patient’s pain and improve function.

“By incorporating newer techniques in doing the procedure, as in using blocks, multimodal anesthesia methods, and specifically approaching the hip from a direction that minimizes the muscle disruption. That can lead to their quicker recovery - weeks instead of months, in terms of return to activities and work, especially in younger patients,” says Dr. Anthony Lapinsky, an Orthopedic Surgeon at Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital.

One method used at A.R. Gould is the direct anterior approach to the hip.

Dr. Lapinsky says, “It’s not anything newer in terms of the anatomy, it’s just utilizing an understanding of the anatomy and adapting a well-known procedure to this approach, by use of specific instruments, implants, and experience to perform this procedure in a way that really minimizes the recovery time.”

Dr. Lapinsky says this follows a nationwide pattern to minimize the use of opioids, making the surgery and recovery safer and quicker.

“The muscle recovery, because we use a muscle spreading technique, rather than cutting or release, the muscle strength returns much quicker, and thereby the function returns quicker and there’s less pain involved after the surgery,” says Dr. Lapinsky.

Dr. Lapinsky says a team effort, including physical therapy and home nursing care, enables a patient to return more quickly to a normal lifestyle. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.