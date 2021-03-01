Advertisement

Brilliant meteor lights up skies over Canada, Montana

It was caught in more than 100 videos
By CNN
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) – A huge fireball lit up the night skies over Canada and parts of the northern United States.

Its path was caught on security and doorbell cameras in the wee hours of the night last week.

A meteor’s fiery effect happens when rock or other space debris burns up as it enters the earth’s atmosphere.

This one was bright enough to be classified as a fireball

The American Meteor Society said it received over 400 reports of sightings of the brilliant display and more than 100 videos of it.

Most of them came from Alberta, Canada.

The organization also says the fireball was visible in neighboring regions of Canada, as well as Montana.

