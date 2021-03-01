Carroll’s Auto Sales hosting Fill the Truck campaign

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On March 11th WAGM, United Way of Aroostook and Catholic Charities Maine are hosting our operation hunger telethon. Seeing the extent of the need, one of the sponsors decided to host their own Fill the Truck campaign to help. Here’s Megan Cole with the story.

Food insecurity, is always an issue, but the pandemic has increased the need. That’s why Chris Carroll at Carroll’s Auto sales says he decided to host the fill the truck campaign.

“So we’re doing as you can see behind me fill the truck and the premise of it is people can drop off their non-perishables their donations and anything we collect will go obviously in the back of the truck and be donated to feed the county and catholic charities.”

Carroll says there isn’t only a need for food, but for personal items as well.

“Things like toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, you know personal hygiene items, anything that goes along with that. Utensils, can openers! You know, cans are only good if you have the tools to open them and make them. I was talking to Dixie the other day and she said soup, cereal, anything like that is a meal in a bowl. Whatever we can do to provide people with what they need is what we wanna do.”

Carroll says he is excited to see the community come together to support those in need.

:I’m hoping that we get a lot of donations so we can help feed the county. It’s been a tough year on everyone so there’s a lot of extra need out there that’s definitely increased over past years so anything we can do to help our neighbors succeed we’re gonna do that.”

The event will go until the Operation Hunger Telethon on March 11th. You can drop off items at Carroll’s Auto Sales in Presque Isle.

