Advertisement

Carroll’s Auto Sales hosting Fill the Truck campaign

By Megan Cole
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On March 11th WAGM, United Way of Aroostook and Catholic Charities Maine are hosting our operation hunger telethon.  Seeing the extent of the need, one of the sponsors decided to host their own Fill the Truck campaign to help.  Here’s Megan Cole with the story.

Food insecurity, is always an issue, but the pandemic has increased the need.  That’s why Chris Carroll at Carroll’s Auto sales says he decided to host the fill the truck campaign.

“So we’re doing as you can see behind me fill the truck and the premise of it is people can drop off their non-perishables their donations and anything we collect will go obviously in the back of the truck and be donated to feed the county and catholic charities.”

Carroll says there isn’t only a need for food, but for personal items as well.

“Things like toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, you know personal hygiene items, anything that goes along with that.  Utensils, can openers!  You know, cans are only good if you have the tools to open them and make them.  I was talking to Dixie the other day and she said soup, cereal, anything like that is a meal in a bowl.  Whatever we can do to provide people with what they need is what we wanna do.”

Carroll says he is excited to see the community come together to support those in need.

:I’m hoping that we get a lot of donations so we can help feed the county.  It’s been a tough year on everyone so there’s a lot of extra need out there that’s definitely increased over past years so anything we can do to help our neighbors succeed we’re gonna do that.”

The event will go until the Operation Hunger Telethon on March 11th.  You can drop off items at Carroll’s Auto Sales in Presque Isle.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral home worker charged with taking ring from deceased
Officials with Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital are advising those with appointments March...
Clinic taking precautions due to temperature drop March 2nd
Two local men, Jared Gottlieb, of Fort Fairfield, and John Barretto, of Limestone, were...
Two men charged following high-speed chase
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25,...
Minimum wage hike all but dead in Senate virus relief, stimulus checks bill
COVID-19
197 new COVID-19 cases in the state; 1 new death

Latest News

Maine State House
Rep. Dustin White Weighs in on Legislative Session
Rep. Dustin White Weighs in on Legislative Session
Rep. Dustin White Weighs in on Legislative Session
Ice skating and sliding were some of the activities at the Limestone Winter Fun Day.
Ice Skating, sliding, and snowshoeing were some of the activities families could do at the annual Limestone Winter Fun Day
Thompson says they've seen a lot of newcomers to the park, mainly from people who have recently...
Numbers are still up at the Arooostook State Park, despite the late start to the snow season
Advanced techniques for hip replacement surgery is reducing recovery time and the need for...
Advanced techniques speed recovery after hip replacement