Clinic taking precautions due to temperature drop March 2nd

Officials with Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital are advising those with appointments March...
Officials with Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital are advising those with appointments March 2nd to remain in their vehicles while waiting, to avoid being out in the extreme cold that’s predicted.(WAGM)
By Kathy McCarty
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Officials with Northern Light AR Gould Hospital are talking precautions for the March 2nd vaccination clinic at Northern Maine Community College, due to the predicted cold temperature.

About 1,000 people are expected to attend. Due to the anticipated frigid weather, those with appointments are urged to not arrive early. If they do, they should plan to stay in their vehicle until 10 minutes prior to their appointment. This will allow people to keep people physically distant, without having to stand out in the cold.

