Clinic taking precautions due to temperature drop March 2nd

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Officials with Northern Light AR Gould Hospital are talking precautions for the March 2nd vaccination clinic at Northern Maine Community College, due to the predicted cold temperature.

About 1,000 people are expected to attend. Due to the anticipated frigid weather, those with appointments are urged to not arrive early. If they do, they should plan to stay in their vehicle until 10 minutes prior to their appointment. This will allow people to keep people physically distant, without having to stand out in the cold.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.