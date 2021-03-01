Funeral home worker charged with taking ring from deceased

ALFRED, Maine (AP) - A Maine funeral home worker has been charged with stealing a wedding ring from the body of a 102-year-old woman after she died in a nursing home.

Police say 51-year-old Stuart Weston, of Sanford, stole the ring from Laura Wood, who died at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco on Jan. 21.

Weston, who worked at Autumn Green Funeral Home in Alfred, was arrested on Feb. 23.

The Portland Press Herald reports the arrest came after police obtained video evidence that he sold the ring to Maine Gold & Silver in South Portland.

A phone listing for Weston was disconnected.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

