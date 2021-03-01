Gas prices rise nationally for eighth straight week

Maine (WABI) - Gas prices in Maine went up 7.5 cents since last week.

According to GasBuddy, the average for a gallon of gasoline is $2.67.

That’s about 24.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and just over 28 cents more than a year ago.

The national average is roughly $2.72 a gallon.

This is the eighth week in a row gas prices have gone up across the country.

An analyst with GasBuddy says the cold-weather related shutdowns in Texas are likely to blame for the surge.

