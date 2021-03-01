Advertisement

Gas prices rise nationally for eighth straight week

Gas prices in Maine went up 7.5 cents since last week.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Gas prices in Maine went up 7.5 cents since last week.

According to GasBuddy, the average for a gallon of gasoline is $2.67.

That’s about 24.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and just over 28 cents more than a year ago.

The national average is roughly $2.72 a gallon.

This is the eighth week in a row gas prices have gone up across the country.

An analyst with GasBuddy says the cold-weather related shutdowns in Texas are likely to blame for the surge.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two local men, Jared Gottlieb, of Fort Fairfield, and John Barretto, of Limestone, were...
Two men charged following high-speed chase
COVID-19
197 new COVID-19 cases in the state; 1 new death
Jared Golden in The County
Congressman Jared Golden votes against $1.9 Trillion Legislative Package
Sue Bernard House District 149 Republican State Representative
Sue Bernard, (R) State Representative of District 149 says a new bill will most likely be passed that will help potato growers.
Maria tries CrossFit.
Get Moving! How to Try CrossFit For the First Time

Latest News

Officials with Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital are advising those with appointments March...
Clinic taking precautions due to temperature drop March 2nd
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 128 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Popcorn served up in Mars Hill
popcorn fix
CBR
County Business Report: Expanded Edition (February)