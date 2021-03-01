Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 128 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 128 new coronavirus cases on Monday and no new deaths.

The number of deaths remains at 703.

The seven-day average for new cases is now at 164.3.

Aroostook County has 10 new cases from over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases to now 1,278.

21,483 doses of vaccine were administered over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two local men, Jared Gottlieb, of Fort Fairfield, and John Barretto, of Limestone, were...
Two men charged following high-speed chase
COVID-19
197 new COVID-19 cases in the state; 1 new death
Jared Golden in The County
Congressman Jared Golden votes against $1.9 Trillion Legislative Package
Sue Bernard House District 149 Republican State Representative
Sue Bernard, (R) State Representative of District 149 says a new bill will most likely be passed that will help potato growers.
Maria tries CrossFit.
Get Moving! How to Try CrossFit For the First Time

Latest News

Popcorn served up in Mars Hill
popcorn fix
CBR
County Business Report: Expanded Edition (February)
CBR
County Business Report: Expanded Edition (February)
County Business Report: 2.27.2021 Tax Conformity
County Business Report 2.27.2021 Tax Conformity