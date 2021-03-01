Maine CDC reports 128 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 128 new coronavirus cases on Monday and no new deaths.

The number of deaths remains at 703.

The seven-day average for new cases is now at 164.3.

Aroostook County has 10 new cases from over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases to now 1,278.

21,483 doses of vaccine were administered over the weekend.

