Maine home sales and prices continue surge in early 2021

The surge in sales and prices comes after a year that was the best in state history for sales volume.
(WLUC/Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Home sales have remained brisk in Maine in early 2021, and prices are continuing to climb.

The Maine Association of Realtors says the median sales price for a single-family existing home in Maine rose nearly 16% from January 2020 to January 2021.

The association says volume of sales also increased more than 18%.

The association says the state is now facing historically low for-sale inventory.

(AP) -Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

