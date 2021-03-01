MaineHousing rolls out new Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Maine (WABI) - Maine Housing launched a new $200 million dollar Emergency Rental Assistance Program Monday.

It aims to help Maine renters affected by pandemic.

The program is funded with money from the second federal COVID-19 stimulus package in December.

Director of Maine housing Daniel Brennan says they need to make sure every Mainer has a stable home for themselves and their families.

Applicants for the rental assistance must be at or below a certain income.

They also have to have had their income reduced or incurred significant costs, qualified for unemployment in the last year or experienced financial hardships because of COVID-19.

They must show they are at risk for losing their housing.

For more information you can visit mainehousing.org/covidrent.

