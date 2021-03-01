Advertisement

MaineHousing rolls out new Emergency Rental Assistance Program

The program is funded with money from the second federal COVID-19 stimulus package in December.
(Gray tv)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Maine Housing launched a new $200 million dollar Emergency Rental Assistance Program Monday.

It aims to help Maine renters affected by pandemic.

The program is funded with money from the second federal COVID-19 stimulus package in December.

Director of Maine housing Daniel Brennan says they need to make sure every Mainer has a stable home for themselves and their families.

Applicants for the rental assistance must be at or below a certain income.

They also have to have had their income reduced or incurred significant costs, qualified for unemployment in the last year or experienced financial hardships because of COVID-19.

They must show they are at risk for losing their housing.

For more information you can visit mainehousing.org/covidrent.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two local men, Jared Gottlieb, of Fort Fairfield, and John Barretto, of Limestone, were...
Two men charged following high-speed chase
COVID-19
197 new COVID-19 cases in the state; 1 new death
Jared Golden in The County
Congressman Jared Golden votes against $1.9 Trillion Legislative Package
Sue Bernard House District 149 Republican State Representative
Sue Bernard, (R) State Representative of District 149 says a new bill will most likely be passed that will help potato growers.
Maria tries CrossFit.
Get Moving! How to Try CrossFit For the First Time

Latest News

Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court
Veteran prosecutor tapped as acting U.S. attorney for Maine
Funeral home worker charged with taking ring from deceased
Gas prices rise nationally for eighth straight week
Officials with Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital are advising those with appointments March...
Clinic taking precautions due to temperature drop March 2nd