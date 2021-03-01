Mars Hill serves basketball popcorn

MARS HILL Maine (WAGM) - If you are like me you are missing some basketball popcorn Well if you have been in Mars Hill on Friday evenings you could have picked up a bag or two. This is the last week that Larry Fletcher who is known as the popcorn king in Mars Hill is having drive in popcorn at his garage at A and M Auto repair. Fletcher his wife Nancy and Kathy Miller have served it up every Friday until 7 pm.

Larry Fletcher:” We weren’t getting money in for Rotary now and we need some funds to use for scholarship funds and things they do at school. My wife and I did it down there every ball game and we didn’t have anything to do so I figured Friday night would be a good night to do it. "

Fletcher says that not being at the gym and seeing familiar faces is difficult this year, but they have several regulars stopping by each week.

Fletcher:”It’s been great we have done really well. People have taken off to it pretty good and this will be our last night we started the first of January and this is our last night.”

A lot of people are missing attending games and also missing the concession. This has just been a way to get some popcorn into people’s stomachs

Fletcher:” I figure we will take in 1500 dollars in six weeks.”

Fletcher popcorn is always on the radar for people who attend games in Mars Hill. The last few weeks have been quite busy for the crew and a lot of corn has been popped.

Fletcher:” I think we have popped about 200 pounds with a secret recipe. We can’t give that away it is top secret. ha ha.”

