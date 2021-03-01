Advertisement

New York City-sized iceberg breaks off Antarctica

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) – An iceberg that’s larger than New York City has broken off Antarctica.

Scientists have been anticipating the event for almost a decade.

Cracks in the Brunt Ice Shelf have been forming for years.

But a new chasm called the North Rift started quickly growing in November.

The 490-square-mile chunk finally broke off, not far from a British scientific outpost.

Scientists say it’s a “dynamic situation” and are watching to see what the iceberg will do next.

