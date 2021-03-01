PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Numbers are still up at the Arooostook State Park, despite the late start to the snow season.

Scott Thompson is the park manager and says that they’re seeing around the same amount of visitors as last year’s record breaking numbers. He says that he’s also seen some new faces around the park, mainly people who have bought houses up here. He adds if you’re new to area and trying out a new winter hobby, like snowshoeing, skiing, or sliding, safety is key.

“talk to the locals, get an idea of what’s available. If you have too, rent the equipment, don’t go out and buy it because you may not like it and just take a simple rental and go and experience or have a neighbor that has snowshoes and use theirs if they’re willing to loan them and just get out and explore and enjoy but keep it simple, things can happen quickly and of course winter time, this time some of our facilities aren’t operating at full staff here at our facility we only have 2 employees we’re basically trying to maintain trails and keep the parking lots open for the public.”

Thompsons says to also bring a cellphone with you and to let people know where you’re going in case something happens.

