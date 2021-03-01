Weather on the Web Monday, March 1st

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone!

Well, March is definitely coming in like a lion! ...An active start to the week... with steady to moderate snow and mix on the approach and lasting through the early afternoon time.

With that, we’re looking to pick up anywhere between 2.0-5.0″-inches... and we are expecting messy road conditions today, as well as significantly reduced visibilities/near white-out conditions at times.

The gusty winds over the next 24-48 hours are going to lead to a number of concerns.... including isolated power outages, and scattered snow squalls this afternoon and evening -- adding to additional travel impacts, especially during the evening commute.

The strong wind gusts will also lead to dangerously cold wind chills for Tuesday. Already the NWS has issued Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories Countywide... where it will feel anywhere from -25 to -40-degrees below-zero tomorrow morning.

With the bitter wind chills, make sure to take precaution and minimize exposure if possible... as frostbite is a concern and can set-in in only a matter of minutes.

Again, make sure to take those extra precautions over the next 24-48 hours... and be safe out there.

Hope everyone has a great Monday!

