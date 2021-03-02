Ashland’s oldest citizen recognized for turning 99 with a drive-by parade

ASHLAND, Maine (WAGM) -

Ashland’s oldest citizen, Clarence Moro, couldn’t celebrate his 99th birthday with friends and family, due to the pandemic, but that didn’t stop the community from turning out to honor him on Saturday, February 27th.

A parade of 39 vehicles and their occupants made their way past Moro’s home, as he stood in his living room window waving back as the procession drove slowly by. Following the parade, a group of loved ones gathered outside his window to sing him happy birthday, while close family members joined him for cake inside.

Moro and his wife, Edna, marked another milestone in February, celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary.

