Can Am Sled Dog holds virtual event

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -

Fort Kent would normally be bustling with activity as mushers would be arriving in town for the start of the Can Am sled dog races. This year the event was cancelled because of COVID 19 and border restrictions. Instead of the actual race the Board of Directors are now holding a virtual fun run for the mushers.

Mira Saucier):”We decided on a fun run because we can’t really do a race as it traditionally is. This is for mushers to go out and have some fun. Arm chair mushers to get their fill of racing and for volunteers to stay connected with the races.”

Saturday March 6th would have been the start of this years race and Main street would have been filled with people there to see the start of the three races. Normally the 250 mile race ends by Monday morning with the last mushers crossing the line Tuesday, Because of the warm temperatures and less snow some mushers have not done as much training as normal so for this fun run the mushers have more time to run virtually.

Saucier:” We decided to do this over a two week period because a lot of people didn’t get the training they needed because of the warm weather. We will be taking registration up to last three days of the fun run.

The Can Am committee is already receiving videos and pictures from mushers who are on the trails near their homes.

Saucier:” We already started getting videos from as far as Quebec. We are hoping to get registrations from Minnesota as well as our regulars. We have reached out to all the mushers who are traditionally in our race to see if they want to participate. We are really excited about hosting this. It is one of kind it has never been done before. We are pioneering this new race.”

This event is for mushers of all levels.

Saucier:” A lot of people who are participating have never done 250 miles. The goal is to do as many miles as you can. Post your pictures post your videos. We are not really focused on mileage this year but we want everybody to be ready for next year.”

