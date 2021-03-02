Advertisement

CDC to release guidance for people vaccinated against COVID

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to put out new guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

A CDC official says the agency will release the details once they’re finalized later this week.

The guidance will reportedly include a recommendation that people who have been vaccinated limit social interactions to small home gatherings.

Those gatherings should include only others who also have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, there will be a recommendation that people keep wearing masks in public and social distancing once fully vaccinated.

There will also be guidance on what to consider when planning travel.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral home worker charged with taking ring from deceased
route one
Route 1 shut down near Bridgewater
Officials with Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital are advising those with appointments March...
Clinic taking precautions due to temperature drop March 2nd
Gas prices rise nationally for eighth straight week
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25,...
Minimum wage hike all but dead in Senate virus relief, stimulus checks bill

Latest News

FBI director Christopher Wray faced questioning from senators on Tuesday over the Capitol...
FBI director grilled on Capitol attack
LIVE: Biden remarks on COVID pandemic
Vernon Jordan, a civil rights leader and former adviser to Bill and Hillary Clinton, has died...
Vernon Jordan, activist, former Clinton adviser, has died
A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in...
Texas becomes biggest US state to lift COVID-19 mask mandate