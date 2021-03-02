Advertisement

Hannaford to offer COVID-19 vaccines at 35 Maine pharmacies

Hannaford will be utilizing the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which recently received the FDA's emergency use authorization.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 2, 2021
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - Hannaford announced Tuesday that it will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines at 35 pharmacies across Maine later this week.

Hannaford said it will be utilizing the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which recently received an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

Hannaford will receive 3,500 Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the federal government. That allotment is separate from the more than 11,000 doses sent to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Our stores and pharmacies, located throughout Maine and staffed by experienced health care professionals, are committed to serving as community partners in vaccinating the public,” said Wendy Boynton, director of pharmacy services at Hannaford. “By working together to immunize the public, we can help keep Mainers from contracting this virus.”

Vaccines will be available by appointment only through Hannaford’s online scheduler to Maine residents who meet eligibility guidelines as determined by the State of Maine.

Beginning Wednesday, Mainers 60 and older will be eligible to be vaccinated.

The 35 Maine stores that will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines include:

  • Auburn
  • Lewiston
  • Mechanic Falls
  • Bridgton
  • Brunswick
  • Gorham
  • Gray
  • Portland-Forest Ave.
  • Portland-Riverside
  • So. Portland-Millcreek
  • Standish
  • Westbrook
  • Windham
  • Farmington
  • Ellsworth
  • Waterville-Elm Plaza
  • Winthrop
  • Camden
  • Rockland
  • Damariscotta
  • Oxford
  • Lincoln
  • Old Town
  • Biddeford
  • Saco
  • Waterboro
  • York
  • Turner
  • Jay
  • Augusta-Cony
  • Rumford
  • Skowhegan
  • Buxton
  • Kennebunk
  • Wells

In November, Hannaford was approved by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and signed with the Centers for Disease Control to be a recipient of vaccines.

Hannaford Pharmacies began vaccination efforts in Massachusetts and New York in late January.

