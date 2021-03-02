Advertisement

Ice Skating, sliding, and snowshoeing were some of the activities families could do at the annual Limestone Winter Fun Day

By Megan Cole
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Ice Skating, sliding, and snowshoeing were some of the activities families could do at the annual Limestone Winter Fun Day.

COVID 19 Restrictions prevented some of the annual traditions from happening, like the chili cook off. Organizers say they focused on outdoor activities, which youngsters really enjoyed.

“It feels really good because during this tough time it’s really hard to see your friends and family,” said Kyler Malena.

“Its really fun cause usually at school I don’t really go near my friends cause our desks are like really far apart so I’m like when I’m around my friends I’m like really excited and stuff,” said Eban Conarroe.

“We’ve lost a lot I mean the kids don’t have their sports season, we don’t have our travel teams we don’t have all of the things we usually have every year and it’s important to have that sense of community and have people gather together even though we have to be careful and watch the numbers and things like that it still gives us a chance to do that,” said Jocelyn Dillon.

While the event wasn’t exactly the same as years past, those who participated say they made the best of it and had a great day.

