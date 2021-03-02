Maine CDC reports 182 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 182 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 703.

The 182 additional cases bring the total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 44,944.

Tuesday’s Maine CDC briefing will be held at 1 p.m. instead of the typical time of 2 p.m.

Aroostook County has six new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1,284.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 703

Total cases: 44,944

Confirmed cases: 35,311

Probable cases: 9,633

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.87%

14-day positivity rate: 1.3%

Currently hospitalized: 62

Patients in intensive care: 20

Patients on ventilators: 8

