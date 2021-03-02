Maine CDC reports 182 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, no new deaths
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 182 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and no new deaths.
The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 703.
The 182 additional cases bring the total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 44,944.
Tuesday’s Maine CDC briefing will be held at 1 p.m. instead of the typical time of 2 p.m.
Aroostook County has six new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1,284.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 703
- Total cases: 44,944
- Confirmed cases: 35,311
- Probable cases: 9,633
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.87%
- 14-day positivity rate: 1.3%
- Currently hospitalized: 62
- Patients in intensive care: 20
- Patients on ventilators: 8
