Maine CDC reports 182 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, no new deaths

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 182 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 703.

The 182 additional cases bring the total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 44,944.

Tuesday’s Maine CDC briefing will be held at 1 p.m. instead of the typical time of 2 p.m.

Aroostook County has six new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1,284.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 703
  • Total cases: 44,944
  • Confirmed cases: 35,311
  • Probable cases: 9,633
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.87%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 1.3%
  • Currently hospitalized: 62
  • Patients in intensive care: 20
  • Patients on ventilators: 8

