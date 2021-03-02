Advertisement

Massive Car Pile up on Route 1, closed until further notice

Massive Car Pile up
Massive Car Pile up(N/A)
By Adriana
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A least an 18 car pile-up is being reported on Route 1 in Presque Isle. The Presque Isle Police Department is currently helping out Maine State Police with the massive car pile-up.

The Caribou Road, Back Caribou rd and Route 1 south of Presque Isle are closed until further notice.

Presque Isle police department says it’s a complete white out and to asks people to stay home.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral home worker charged with taking ring from deceased
route one
Route 1 shut down near Bridgewater
Officials with Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital are advising those with appointments March...
Clinic taking precautions due to temperature drop March 2nd
Gas prices rise nationally for eighth straight week
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25,...
Minimum wage hike all but dead in Senate virus relief, stimulus checks bill

Latest News

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is advising motorists to avoid sections of Route 1, due...
Police report road closures
Due to road advisories from Maine State Police, the clinic will shut down early.
Vaccine Clinic participants advised to stay off treacherous roads, hospital will reschedule appointments
The RCMP are reporting poor road conditions and whiteouts in parts of New Brunswick and are...
Poor visibility causing traffic concerns on Canadian highways
Hannaford will be utilizing the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which recently received the...
Hannaford to offer COVID-19 vaccines at 35 Maine pharmacies