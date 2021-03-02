Massive Car Pile up on Route 1, closed until further notice

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A least an 18 car pile-up is being reported on Route 1 in Presque Isle. The Presque Isle Police Department is currently helping out Maine State Police with the massive car pile-up.

The Caribou Road, Back Caribou rd and Route 1 south of Presque Isle are closed until further notice.

Presque Isle police department says it’s a complete white out and to asks people to stay home.

