Police report road closures

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is advising motorists to avoid sections of Route 1, due...
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is advising motorists to avoid sections of Route 1, due to poor visibility.(WAGM)
By Kathy McCarty
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office reports MDOT has shut down U.S. Route 1 in Cyr Plantation.

A multi-vehicle crash is being reported on Route 1 in Westfield.

They advise motorists to avoid these areas, due to poor visibility, but if at all possible, stay off the roads.

Caribou Police are reporting South Main Street between Russ Street and West Presque Isle Road is closed, due to hazardous weather conditions.

Presque Isle Police Department advises to travel at your own risk. Due to the volume of accident calls, they say if you are stuck in a whiteout area, they’ll refer a wrecker for you but will not respond unless an injury accident occurs. Emergency vehicles, wreckers, and plows are at the same risk as the traveling public.

Severe whiteout conditions are currently being reported on: Route 1, south of Presque Isle, Centerline Road, Conant Road, Caribou Road, McBurnie Road, and the Marston Road.

Traffic is also being diverted from Route 1, between Mars Hill and Presque Isle, in the area of the Westfield four corners.

If you encounter a closed section or roadway, be aware it may remain closed for several hours until weather improves. If you must travel, reduce speed, turn headlights on and pay attention to those open field and flat areas for drifting and whiteouts.

