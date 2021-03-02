Advertisement

Poor visibility causing traffic concerns on Canadian highways

The RCMP are reporting poor road conditions and whiteouts in parts of New Brunswick and are encouraging motorists to use extreme caution if they must be out.(WAGM)
By Kathy McCarty
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA (WAGM) -

The RCMP are advising travel is not recommended in parts of New Brunswick, due to weather conditions.

Poor visibility is reported on the Trans-Canada Highway, Route 2, between KM 79 (Grand-Falls) and KM 194 (Bulls Creek). Travel is also not recommended on the Trans-Canada Highway, Route 2, between K 239 (Dumfries) and KM 452 (Moncton).

Driving conditions are reported to be extremely poor, with officials recommending motorists postpone travel, when possible.

