Poor visibility causing traffic concerns on Canadian highways

NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA (WAGM) -

The RCMP are advising travel is not recommended in parts of New Brunswick, due to weather conditions.

Poor visibility is reported on the Trans-Canada Highway, Route 2, between KM 79 (Grand-Falls) and KM 194 (Bulls Creek). Travel is also not recommended on the Trans-Canada Highway, Route 2, between K 239 (Dumfries) and KM 452 (Moncton).

Driving conditions are reported to be extremely poor, with officials recommending motorists postpone travel, when possible.

