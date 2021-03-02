Poor visibility causing traffic concerns on Canadian highways
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA (WAGM) -
The RCMP are advising travel is not recommended in parts of New Brunswick, due to weather conditions.
Poor visibility is reported on the Trans-Canada Highway, Route 2, between KM 79 (Grand-Falls) and KM 194 (Bulls Creek). Travel is also not recommended on the Trans-Canada Highway, Route 2, between K 239 (Dumfries) and KM 452 (Moncton).
Driving conditions are reported to be extremely poor, with officials recommending motorists postpone travel, when possible.
