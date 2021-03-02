Advertisement

Rep. Golden explains support for H.R. 1 ahead of House vote

H.R. 1 would bring sweeping reform to election, campaign finance, and ethics laws
Rep. Jared Golden appears at a Zoom press conference on Tuesday, March 2nd
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Washington, D.C. (WABI) - Congressman Jared Golden says he will vote in favor of a sweeping election and campaign finance reforms bill when it comes to the House floor later this week.

Golden held a virtual press conference today to discuss his support of the For the People Act.

Democrats say the bill would expand voting rights, reform campaign finance laws, and create new ethics rules.

Golden wrote a pair of provisions for the bill. One aims to block foreign money in online advertisements. The other would create consistent labeling for ads on social media.

Golden says H.R. 1 would address concerns about corruption and money in politics he’s heard from Mainers on both sides of the political aisle.

Some Republicans say the bill would weaken election security and increase the risk of voter fraud.

