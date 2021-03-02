Advertisement

Roads remained closed into the evening

Maine State Police are asking people to stay off the roads this evening, to allow crews to...
Maine State Police are asking people to stay off the roads this evening, to allow crews to respond to accidents and open roadways.(WAGM)
By Kathy McCarty
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

Several roads remain closed as a result of high winds causing poor visibility, resulting in multiple accidents.

Maine State Police say there are several roads in central Aroostook County that will remain closed until further notice, including but not limited to: Route 1 in Westfield, Route 1A Mars Hill to Easton, along with several secondary roads, due to whiteout and drifting conditions.

f you encounter a Road Closed or Detour sign, police ask that you do not go around the sign. Although it may look clear in the area of the sign, the roadway is closed for a reason. The drifting snow has caused many roads to be limited to one lane or less and snowbanks several feet high and, in some locations, cars remain stranded in the roadway.

Police are asking the public to stay off the roadways to let MDOT crews and emergency crews to do their work to open roadways back up. The most heavily impacted areas are most towns and areas between Bridgewater and Van Buren/Caswell area.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive Car Pile up
Massive Car Pile up on Route 1, closed until further notice
route one
Parts of Rt. 1 still remains shut down
Funeral home worker charged with taking ring from deceased
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is advising motorists to avoid sections of Route 1, due...
Police report road closures
Police have closed a section of Route 1 in the Van Buren region, due to poor visibility.
Route 1 temporarily closed in Van Buren area

Latest News

Versant Power crews are working to restore power to nearly 1,000 customers who lost service as...
Versant crews work to restore power
Versant crews work to restore power
Whiteout conditions the cause of many accidents in The County.
Whiteout conditions the cause of multiple accidents around The County today
Ashland’s oldest citizen, Clarence Moro, couldn’t celebrate his 99th birthday with friends and...
Ashland’s oldest citizen recognized for turning 99 with a drive-by parade