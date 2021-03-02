Roads remained closed into the evening

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

Several roads remain closed as a result of high winds causing poor visibility, resulting in multiple accidents.

Maine State Police say there are several roads in central Aroostook County that will remain closed until further notice, including but not limited to: Route 1 in Westfield, Route 1A Mars Hill to Easton, along with several secondary roads, due to whiteout and drifting conditions.

f you encounter a Road Closed or Detour sign, police ask that you do not go around the sign. Although it may look clear in the area of the sign, the roadway is closed for a reason. The drifting snow has caused many roads to be limited to one lane or less and snowbanks several feet high and, in some locations, cars remain stranded in the roadway.

Police are asking the public to stay off the roadways to let MDOT crews and emergency crews to do their work to open roadways back up. The most heavily impacted areas are most towns and areas between Bridgewater and Van Buren/Caswell area.

