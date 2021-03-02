Route 1 shut down near Bridgewater

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Some roads in the county are still shut down. Darren Woods, Director of Aroostook County Emergency Management Agency said Route 1 near Bridgewater is shut down until further notice due to low visibility. Route 89 is now open but the visibility is still poor.

State police are urging the community to stay home and off the roads if possible. They say the visibility is horrible.

They say only travel if absolutely necessary.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.