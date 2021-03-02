Advertisement

Route 1 shut down near Bridgewater

route one
By Adriana
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Some roads in the county are still shut down. Darren Woods, Director of Aroostook County Emergency Management Agency said Route 1 near Bridgewater is shut down until further notice due to low visibility. Route 89 is now open but the visibility is still poor.

State police are urging the community to stay home and off the roads if possible. They say the visibility is horrible.

They say only travel if absolutely necessary.

