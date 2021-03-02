Advertisement

Route 1 temporarily closed in Van Buren area

Police have closed a section of Route 1 in the Van Buren region, due to poor visibility.
By Kathy McCarty
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) -

A section of Route 1 in the Van Buren area has been closed, due to poor visibility and road conditions.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is advising people to stay home, but if you do have to go out, use extreme caution. Whiteout conditions are making for poor driving in many areas of The County. A number of accidents have been reported throughout the region.

