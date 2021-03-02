Advertisement

Vaccine Clinic participants advised to stay off treacherous roads, hospital will reschedule appointments

Due to road advisories from Maine State Police, the clinic will shut down early.
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Presque Isle, Maine (March 2, 2021) — Northern Light AR Gould Hospital held a community vaccine clinic on today, Tuesday, March 2, at Northern Maine Community College.  More than 1,000 people were scheduled to be vaccinated at the clinic, and a large proportion were able to make it. Due to road advisories from Maine State Police, the clinic will shut down early. Hospital staff will remain at the clinic site to honor appointments for people who are still on their way. If participants choose to cancel their appointment for today, they need to call the hospital switchboard at 207.768.4000. The hospital will reschedule their appointment for another clinic at a date to be determined.

