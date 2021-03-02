Versant crews work to restore power

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

Versant Power crews have been busy today, responding to power outages as a result of high winds.

Communications Manager Judy Long says downed trees have been the primary cause of disruption in service throughout The County.

“We’ve seen winds exceeding 50 miles per hour throughout northern and eastern Maine, and Versant Power has been working to restore service to all the affected customers. We had more than 900 outages in Aroostook County mid-afternoon. Later in the afternoon we were able to bring that down to around 200 affected customers, most of those in the Stockholm and New Sweden area,” says Judy Long, Communications Manager for Versant Power.

High winds and whiteout conditions have slowed crews responding, with more outages anticipated into the early evening due to the weather. Long says if you experience an outage or downed line, call 207-973-2000.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.