Weather on the Web Tuesday, March 2nd

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

***Aroostook County Police Departments, Sheriff’s Office, and Emergency Management Agency are urging the local community to stay home, and stay off the roads if possible. White Out conditions and Near-Zero visibilities are being reported countywide, with extremely dangerous travel conditions. Only recommending on necessary travel throughout the remainder of the day.***

If you have to head out on the roads... take it slow, use your headlights, and make sure to leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

We’re expecting those stronger wind gusts upwards of 40-50 MPH, to continue through the afternoon and evening.... leading to additional blowing and drifting, and near-white out conditions all the way through the overnight hours.

Also with the bitterly cold wind chills, limit your time spent outdoors today... as frostbite is another big concern, and can set-in in only a matter of minutes. If heading out, make sure to minimize any exposed skin, grab that warm winter gear, and put on those extra layers.

We’ll start to see improving conditions throughout the day tomorrow... but a number of significant cold weather and travel impacts will extend over the next 24 hours.

Make sure to follow those extra precautions today, and be safe out there. Hope everyone has a great and safe Tuesday.

