$200 million dollars in rent relief funds were made available to Maine Residents on March 1st

Maine (WAGM) - On March 1st $200 million dollars in rent relief funds were made available to Maine Residents. This rent relief programs has some differences than the past rent relief programs. Adriana Sanchez explains.

Maine has $200 million in rent relief funds from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Programs that is funded through the COVID-19 stimulus package passed by Congress in December. There are some changes with this program compared to previous rental relief programs.

“It’s a much more robust program and a more consistent program than we were able to offer last year. People can apply for past due rent back to the beginning of the pandemic as well as utilities. Past due rent. Past due utilities back to the beginning of the pandemic then they can also apply for at the same time up to three months prospective rent. The total amount someone can receive over the course of the program is up to 15 months so it’s a much more robust program and it’ll help those in need, the tenants and the landlords as well,” said Dan Brennan the Maine Housing Director.

In terms of landlords receiving their money, He says it’s going to take a few weeks for the community acting agencies to process the payments. ACAP says they have already received 200 applications from renters in need of assistance.

“One of the components of this program is the housing stability services component. And what we’re doing there community action agencies are going to be reaching out to other organizations in their local areas to really address the most difficult situations people who would be in legal proceedings with their landlord, people who will be looking at evictions for whatever reason, it’s never too late to resolve a problem and we think that if we can get tenants and landlords to resolve problems it works out better for everybody,” said Brennan.

Renters or landlords with any questions can visit mainehousing.org/programs-services/rental/rentaldetail/covid-19-rental-relief-program

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

